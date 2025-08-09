Polish President Karol Nawrocki to meet U.S. President Trump in early September

+ ↺ − 16 px

Newly sworn-in Polish President Karol Nawrocki has accepted an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to visit Washington for an official meeting scheduled for September 3, 2025, officials confirmed Saturday.

Nawrocki, who took office on August 6, has repeatedly stressed the importance of strong Polish-U.S. ties. His campaign, supported by Poland’s nationalist Law and Justice party, earned Trump’s backing prior to the May election during a meeting in the Oval Office, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Pawel Szefernaker, chief of Nawrocki’s cabinet, announced the invitation on social media, highlighting the ongoing commitment to bolster bilateral relations between the two countries.

