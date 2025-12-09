Pope calls for “just and lasting peace” in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Leo XIV has renewed the Vatican’s call for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine following a private meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Holy See said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Vatican noted that the discussion focused primarily on the ongoing war in Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Pope emphasized the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts and expressed hope that current peace initiatives would “bring about a just and lasting peace.”

The talks also addressed humanitarian issues, including the treatment of prisoners of war and the need to secure the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia during the conflict.

President Zelenskyy arrived in Rome on Tuesday for several high-level meetings. His audience with Pope Leo XIV took place at the pontiff’s residence in Castel Gandolfo and lasted around 30 minutes behind closed doors.

After the meeting, Zelenskyy and the Pope briefly appeared on the balcony to greet journalists but made no public statements.

The Ukrainian leader is also scheduled to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as part of his official visit.

