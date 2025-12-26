Pope Leo XIV may visit Ukraine, Nuncio confirms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Leo XIV may visit Ukraine, the Apostolic Nuncio to Ukraine, Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas.

Kulbokas recalled that during the defense of Mariupol in 2022, a visit by then-Pope Francis was considered. The pontiff had expressed willingness to go if it could provide tangible help to the city’s defenders, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Archbishop emphasized that preparations for Pope Leo XIV’s visit are ongoing, with both the nuncio and Catholic bishops working on concrete projects and initiatives to ensure the trip is spiritually and symbolically meaningful—not only for Ukraine but globally.

Security concerns remain a challenge, but the Vatican has already developed an organizational plan to facilitate the visit. The announcement follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s official visit to Rome on December 9, which included a private audience with Pope Leo XIV at Castel Gandolfo.

Kulbokas said: “If we have not yet received a visit from the Pope, it means we have not yet completed this work,” highlighting the ongoing efforts to make the visit possible.

