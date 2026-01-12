Pope urges Russia to stop strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Leo XIV has appealed to Russia to halt its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, warning that recent strikes are worsening civilian suffering amid winter temperatures.

In a message posted on X on January 11, the pontiff condemned the renewed attacks on power facilities, noting that the damage is making it harder for Ukrainians to access heat and electricity as demand rises, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“In Ukraine, severe, new attacks aimed at energy infrastructure as the cold weather grows harsher are taking a heavy toll on the civilian population,” he wrote. “I pray for those who suffer and renew my appeal for an end to the violence and for renewed efforts to achieve peace.”

The Vatican has consistently highlighted the humanitarian consequences of the war, urging protection of civilians and greater diplomatic engagement. Pope Leo XIV has repeatedly warned that prolonged strikes on essential infrastructure risk deepening the crisis for ordinary families.

During his first Christmas address to worshippers in St. Peter’s Square, the Pope pleaded for the “roar of weapons” to cease and encouraged both sides to pursue a “sincere, direct, and respectful” dialogue backed by the international community.

The Vatican has also increased material assistance. Three trucks carrying humanitarian aid from Pope Leo XIV are expected to arrive in Ukraine, delivering 100,000 servings of instant soup to civilians in areas hardest hit by fighting and service disruptions.

The Pope has publicly expressed willingness to visit Ukraine, though security concerns remain the primary obstacle. Vatican officials say logistical plans for such a trip already exist.

