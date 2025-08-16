Premier League opener halted after Antoine Semenyo reports racist abuse at Anfield

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Premier League’s opening match of the season between Liverpool and Bournemouth was briefly halted on Saturday after winger Antoine Semenyo reported racist abuse from a spectator at Anfield.

Referee Anthony Taylor paused play in the 29th minute after Semenyo alerted officials. A 47-year-old man was removed from the stadium and later identified by Merseyside Police, who confirmed an investigation is underway, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Chief Inspector Kev Chatterton said police would “proactively seek football banning orders” and stressed there is “no place for racism.” Liverpool also released a statement condemning all forms of discrimination, while noting it would support the investigation.

Despite the incident, Semenyo went on to score twice in the second half, bringing Bournemouth level before Liverpool secured a 4-2 victory. Bournemouth captain Adam Smith praised his teammate’s resilience: “I don’t know how Ant’s played on to be honest and come up with those goals. It’s totally unacceptable. Something needs to be done.”

The Premier League confirmed its on-field anti-discrimination protocol was followed and vowed to support the player and both clubs during the investigation. The Football Association also pledged to take “appropriate action.”

The incident comes amid a spate of racism cases in football, including online abuse directed at Tottenham’s Mathys Tel earlier this week.

