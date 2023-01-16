Preparations start in Baku for commemoration of anniversary of January 20 tragedy

Preparations start in Baku for commemoration of anniversary of January 20 tragedy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Preparations have started on Baku’s Alley of Martyrs for the commemoration of the 33rd anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, the Baku Mayor’s Office told News.Az.

Traditionally, special floral arrangements are prepared on the territory of the Alley. Experienced specialists and landscape designers are involved in the preparatory work.

As usual, the relevant bodies are carrying out extensive cleaning and landscaping of the territory in the Alley of Martyrs, cutting branches of trees and shrubs, updating the lawn, planting new flower seedlings, painting lampposts, and washing sidewalks and the area of the alley.

The Mayor’s Office said the preparations will wrap up by January 19.

News.Az