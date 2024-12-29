Presdent Aliyev highlights unresolved issues regarding Azerbaijani plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

In an interview with Azerbaijan Television, President Ilham Aliyev addressed the unresolved questions surrounding the causes of the AZAL-owned plane crash near Aktau, News.Az reports.

The President said: “Let me repeat that after the flight recorders are examined and we obtain more detailed information, the full picture of what happened will be revealed, and many questions that remain unanswered today will be clarified. For example, why couldn’t the plane land in Grozny? To what extent did the electronic warfare systems affect the plane’s controls? What was the extent of the damage caused by the strike and the explosion near the plane? I must also emphasize that attempts to deny obvious facts or mislead people in this matter are both nonsensical and absurd.”The head of state said the fact that the fuselage is riddled with holes indicates that the theory of the plane hitting a flock of birds, which was brought up by someone, is completely removed from the agenda.“Unfortunately, however, some circles in Russia preferred to put forward this theory. Another regrettable and surprising moment for us was that official Russian agencies put forward theories about the explosion of some gas cylinder on board the plane. In other words, this clearly showed that the Russian side wanted to cover up the issue, which, of course, is unbecoming of anyone. Of course, our plane was hit by accident. Of course, there can be no talk of a deliberate act of terror here. Therefore, admitting the guilt, apologizing in a timely manner to Azerbaijan, which is considered a friendly country, and informing the public about this – all these were measures and steps that should have been taken. Unfortunately, for the first three days, we heard nothing from Russia except for some absurd theories,” added the president.President Aliyev said Azerbaijan has clearly expressed its demands to Russia.“These demands were officially communicated to them on December 27. What do they consist of? First, the Russian side must apologize to Azerbaijan. Second, it must acknowledge its guilt. Third, those responsible must be punished, brought to criminal responsibility, and compensation must be paid to the Azerbaijani state, as well as to the injured passengers and crew members. These are our conditions. The first of these was fulfilled yesterday. I hope the other conditions will also be accepted. All these demands are fair. There are no extraordinary requests or issues here; all of this is based on international experience and normal human conduct,” the head of state emphasized.The Azerbaijani leader also commended the professionalism shown by the pilots and crew members of the crashed plane.“I highly appreciate their [pilots] performance, professionalism and dedication,” he pointed out.“The pilots showed both professionalism and heroism, controlling the plane that was out of control in various ways. Of course, they were experienced pilots and knew that they would not be able to survive this emergency landing. However, they displayed tremendous heroism to save the passengers, and it is thanks to them that there are survivors in this plane crash. It is thanks to them that a section of the fuselage did not burn, and it is thanks to them that we can clearly say today that the plane was shot down by Russia,” the president added.

News.Az