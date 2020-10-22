President Aliyev: Azerbaijan's legitimate case is communicated to world through Turkish media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey has supported Azerbaijan from the first hours, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received Turkish Chief Ombudsman Seref Malkoc.

“Your visit to Azerbaijan today is of great importance. As you know, brotherly Turkey has supported us from the first hours. Dear President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, my dear brother said from the first hours that Turkey stands by Azerbaijan. Other high-ranking Turkish officials have made similar statements. The Turkish people support us,” the head of state said.

President Aliyev noted that the conflict is widely covered in the Turkish media.

“Azerbaijan's legitimate case is communicated to the world through the Turkish media. This is also very important. Unfortunately, the media of many countries unilaterally side with Armenia. This is a great injustice. This is fraud. This is a distortion of events. Attempts to portray Azerbaijan as an aggressor or occupier have no basis, of course. Therefore, the presence of Turkish media here from the first days and their reports from the war zone serve to provide accurate information on this issue to the world,” he added.

News.Az