President Aliyev, EBRD chief discuss new development projects

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the strong partnership between Azerbaijan and the EBRD, highlighting several successful projects already implemented across the country. Particular attention was given to water-sector initiatives in regions such as Ganja and Sheki, News.Az reports, citing Report.

During the meeting, discussions focused on potential EBRD financing for projects under Azerbaijan’s State Program to improve water supply, wastewater, and stormwater systems in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula for 2026–2035.

The talks also covered cooperation in renewable energy development, modernization of Nakhchivan’s transport infrastructure, and funding for household waste management projects in various regions.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on Azerbaijan’s efforts to strengthen its banking sector, support entrepreneurship, and create a more effective investment environment for both local and foreign businesses.

The meeting reflects Azerbaijan’s ongoing engagement with international financial institutions to support sustainable development and economic diversification.