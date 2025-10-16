President Aliyev highlights growing ties with EU as new ambassador presents credentials

While receiving the credentials of the newly appointed Head of the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan, Marijana Kujundžić, on Thursday, President Aliyev recalled his meetings with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Tirana and Copenhagen. He added that detailed discussions on the prospects for bilateral cooperation were held during those meetings, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

In response, Kujundžić congratulated Azerbaijan on the progress made in advancing the peace agenda with Armenia, particularly in the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington. She praised Azerbaijan’s active regional diplomacy, noting that President Aliyev’s recent visits and participation in international summits are clear examples of this engagement.

Kujundžić also emphasized the favorable opportunities for further developing Azerbaijan-EU relations, highlighting successful cooperation in the energy and transport sectors. She noted that the European Union continues to closely support projects aimed at creating regional transport connections.

The ambassador further announced that the European Union will continue to support Azerbaijan in demining operations.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on the prospects for future Azerbaijan-EU cooperation.