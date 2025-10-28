President Aliyev lays foundation stones for Jabrayil City Mosque, residential complexes

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the Jabrayil City Mosque on October 28.

Nariman Topchibashev, Director of “PMD Projects,” briefed the President on the project, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The mosque will cover over 1,530 square meters and accommodate 615 worshippers simultaneously. The two-story building will provide separate spaces for men and women to perform prayers. In addition, the mosque will feature a community hall, parking lot, and gazebos. The height of the minarets will be 34.2 meters, while the dome will reach 22.6 meters.

Photo: AZERTAC

Before the occupation, Jabrayil district had five mosques, more than 40 pilgrimage sites, and over 20 historical and architectural monuments. During the occupation, Armenian forces destroyed many of these historical and religious sites. Since the liberation of Azerbaijani territories, the state has undertaken extensive restoration and reconstruction work in Karabakh and East Zangezur, including the construction of new religious and cultural monuments. An example is the mosque built in 2017 in Jojug Marjanli village, modeled after the Shusha mosque.

Photo: AZERTAC

On Tuesday, the head of state also laid the foundation stone for the second and third residential complexes in Jabrayil city.

The second residential complex will be constructed on 5.28 hectares. It will consist of 23 buildings with five and six floors, containing a total of 615 apartments with one to five rooms. The complex will be equipped with all necessary amenities to ensure comfortable living for residents.

Photo: AZERTAC

Following this, the President laid the foundation stone for the third residential complex, which will cover more than five hectares. The complex will feature 25 buildings with five, six, and seven floors, comprising 746 apartments with one to five rooms.

Both complexes will be built according to modern standards and will include the required social infrastructure, representing a significant step in the restoration of Jabrayil city.

Photo: AZERTAC

Later on, President Ilham Aliyev participated in the opening of the highway leading to the "Shafag" Solar Power Plant, constructed from the 197th kilometer of the Hajigabul–Bahramtepe–Republic of Armenia State Border highway in Jabrayil district.

Saleh Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, briefed the head of state on the project.

The road, built according to the 4th technical category, has a total length of 11.5 kilometers and a width of 6 meters with two lanes. Its construction was carried out pursuant to the order signed by the President of Azerbaijan in December 2024.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

News.Az