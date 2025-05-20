President Aliyev speaks about Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process in Budapest

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev addressed the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process in a press statement alongside Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The head of state said: “Following the Second Karabakh War, it was we who initiated the peace talks, and we were also the authors of the draft peace agreement. It is precisely this text that has now been accepted by Armenia — naturally, with some amendments. But in principle, the proposal we put forward has now been accepted by Armenia.”

News.Az