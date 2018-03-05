Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev ups salaries of military servants and non-civil servants

President Aliyev ups salaries of military servants and non-civil servants

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to increase the monthly salary (tariff) of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's military servants and non-civil servants.

Under the decree, monthly salary (tariff) for military servants and non-civil servants of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan is increased on average by 10 percent from March 1, 2018.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to address issues arising from the order.

News.Az


