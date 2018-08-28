Yandex metrika counter

President appoints new head of Ganja Executive Power

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to dismiss Niyazi Bayramov from the post of head of Mingachevir City Executive Power.

Report informs that Niyazi Muzaffar Bayramov has been dismissed from the post of head of Mingachevir Executive Power.

By another decree, Niyazi Muzaffar Bayramov has been appointed as the head of Ganja City Executive Power.

