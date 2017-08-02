President attends opening of new roads - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, August 2, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took part in the opening of the Pirshagi-Novkhani and Binagadi-Novhany-Djorat motor roads.

According to AZE.az, the chairman of OJSC "Azeravtoyol" Salekh Mammadov reported to the head of state about the work done.

The president cut symbolic ribbons in honor of the opening of the roads.

News.Az

