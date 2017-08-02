Yandex metrika counter

President attends opening of new roads - PHOTOS

On Wednesday, August 2, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took part in the opening of the Pirshagi-Novkhani and Binagadi-Novhany-Djorat motor roads.

According to AZE.az, the chairman of OJSC "Azeravtoyol" Salekh Mammadov reported to the head of state about the work done.

The president cut symbolic ribbons in honor of the opening of the roads.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

