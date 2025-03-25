President Erdogan says European security is 'not possible' without Türkiye
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed readiness to strengthen Ankara's relations with European countries on Monday, stating that Europe cannot ensure its security without Türkiye.
“The heated debates over past weeks have shown that European security without Türkiye will not be possible,” Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.
"Europe's need for our country has begun to be openly acknowledged, not only in terms of security but also in many areas, from the economy to diplomacy and from trade to social life," he added.
“As our European friends shape their policies on a rational basis, they also comprehend the importance of relations with Türkiye. We see these as promising developments for the future of Turkish-EU relations.”