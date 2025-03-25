President Erdogan says European security is 'not possible' without Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed readiness to strengthen Ankara's relations with European countries on Monday, stating that Europe cannot ensure its security without Türkiye.

“The heated debates over past weeks have shown that European security without Türkiye will not be possible,” Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

"Europe's need for our country has begun to be openly acknowledged, not only in terms of security but also in many areas, from the economy to diplomacy and from trade to social life," he added.

“As our European friends shape their policies on a rational basis, they also comprehend the importance of relations with Türkiye. We see these as promising developments for the future of Turkish-EU relations.”

Saying that rapid and abrupt changes taking place globally show the need for further dialogue and institutional cooperation, he added: “Türkiye is ready to advance its relations with European countries and the EU in the framework of common interests and mutual respect.” Erdogan also said Ankara has closely monitored the latest developments in the war in Ukraine and has positioned itself correctly from the beginning. He reiterated that Türkiye underlines at every platform that peace has no losers, saying: “We continue to uphold the same stance today. As this war enters its fourth year, we hope for an end through a just peace – without further bloodshed or destruction. We see Russia's partially positive response to the US' 30-day ceasefire proposal as a modest yet valuable step toward path to peace.”

