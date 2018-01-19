President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 4M to Caucasian Muslims Office

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on providing financial support for a number of events to be held by the Caucasian Muslims Office.

Under the presidential order, four million manats were allocated from the Presidential Reserve Fund to the Caucasian Muslims Office to provide financial support for additional events to be held in 2018 as a continuation of the ‘Year of Islamic Solidarity’, APA reported.

News.Az

