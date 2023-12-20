President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed village of Shushakend in Khojaly district

On December 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Khojaly district, News.az reports.

The head of state and the First Lady viewed the ancient village of Shushakend in the district.

The village was occupied by the Armenian armed forces in 1992. The village was cleared of separatists on September 19-20, 2023, through local anti-terrorist measures conducted by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh.

News.Az