President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia must guarantee rights and security of Western Azerbaijanis based on principle of reciprocity

“Our fellow compatriots suffered from ethnic cleansing in Western Azerbaijan have now united in the Western Azerbaijan Community. They have set the goal of a peaceful return to their historical lands,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara, News.Az reports.

“According to the Concept of Return developed by the Western Azerbaijan Community, an international legally binding agreement with an appropriate verification and guarantee mechanism for the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from the territory of present-day Armenia should be put in place. Just as we, the state of Azerbaijan, will guarantee the individual rights and security of the Armenian residents living in Karabakh, Armenia must guarantee the rights and security of the Western Azerbaijanis based on the principle of reciprocity,” the head of state noted.

