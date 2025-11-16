Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev arrives at Congress Center in Tashkent -PHOTO

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has arrived at the Congress Center in Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent to participate in the 7th Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State in the "Central Asia + Azerbaijan" format, News.Az reports.

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed the Azerbaijani leader at the venue.


