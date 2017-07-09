President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkey for a visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Turkey for a working visit to attend the 22nd World Petroleum Congress held in Istanbul.

A guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at the Ataturk International Airport decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey.



The chief of the guard of honor reported to President Ilham Aliyev.



The head of state saluted the guard of honor.



President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Governor of Istanbul Vasip Sahin and other officials of Turkey.

News.Az

