President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Türkiye for working visit

President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Türkiye for working visit

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Istanbul for a working visit at the invitation of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.Az reports. 

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Atatürk Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were met by Turkish Mınıster of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank and other officials.

