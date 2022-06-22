President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Uzbek city of Urgench
- 22 Jun 2022 06:01
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 174599
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-arrives-in-uzbek-city-of-urgench Copied
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the city of Urgench, Uzbekistan, News.Az reports.
President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at Urgench International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.