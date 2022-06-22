Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Uzbek city of Urgench

President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Uzbek city of Urgench

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the city of Urgench, Uzbekistan, News.Az reports. 

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at Urgench International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

