President Ilham Aliyev attends groundbreaking ceremony for Garadagh Solar Power Plant
- 15 Mar 2022 08:20
- 10 Jul 2024 17:45
- 171499
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-attends-groundbreaking-ceremony-for-garadagh-solar-power-plant Copied
A groundbreaking ceremony has beeen held in Gulustan Palace for the 230 MW Garadagh Solar Power Plant to be built in Azerbaijan by Masdar company of the United Arab Emirates.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.
The head of state made a speech at the event.