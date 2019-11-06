President Ilham Aliyev awarded employees of State Oil Company of Republic of Azerbaijan - LIST

+ ↺ − 16 px

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to award employees of State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the 70th anniversary of the Oil Stones, APA reports.

The below-mentioned employees of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been awarded by the Order on the 70th anniversary of the world's first oil platform - the Oil Stones field and for services in the development of the oil industry.

With 3rd degree “Labor” Order

Aghayev Baghish Aghagulu oglu

Aliyev Yashar Ashir oglu

Maharramov Yashar Uzeyir oglu

With Taraggi (Progress medal)

Abdullayev Anvar Amiraslan oglu

Budagov Aladdin Mahammad oglu

Amiraliyev Rafig Mehi oglu

Askarov Askar Akbar oglu

Ismayilov Rahimulla Dadash oglu

Mustafayev Izzet Mehti oglu

Tagiyev Merdan Mirza oglu

News.Az

