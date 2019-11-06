President Ilham Aliyev awarded employees of State Oil Company of Republic of Azerbaijan - LIST
The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to award employees of State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the 70th anniversary of the Oil Stones, APA reports.
The below-mentioned employees of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been awarded by the Order on the 70th anniversary of the world's first oil platform - the Oil Stones field and for services in the development of the oil industry.
With 3rd degree “Labor” Order
Aliyev Yashar Ashir oglu
Maharramov Yashar Uzeyir oglu
With Taraggi (Progress medal)
Abdullayev Anvar Amiraslan oglu
Budagov Aladdin Mahammad oglu
Amiraliyev Rafig Mehi oglu
Askarov Askar Akbar oglu
Ismayilov Rahimulla Dadash oglu
Mustafayev Izzet Mehti oglu
Tagiyev Merdan Mirza oglu
News.Az