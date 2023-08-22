President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan share ancient history

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Our countries share ancient history, and this foundation serves as the basis for the development of mutual activities. It is gratifying that our cooperation in all directions is very effective and productive,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he held an expanded meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, News.az reports.

Emphasizing that the interstate relations between the two countries have recently reached the highest level, the head of state noted: “I remember with great pleasure my state visit to Uzbekistan and the hospitality extended to me. I also want to say that the rapid development, transformation and reforms, the transformation of your country into a strong industrial state of the Central Asian region, which I witnessed in Uzbekistan, has made a deep impression on me.”

News.Az