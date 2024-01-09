President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-United Arab Emirates cooperation is multifaceted

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Our cooperation is multifaceted, covering many areas. Very important steps have been taken in the recent past in the field of energy, especially green energy,” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at an expanded meeting with President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, News.Az reports.

Recalling the opening of a 230 MW solar power plant in Azerbaijan last October, the head of state said: “The establishment of this station was made possible through the investments from your country. This is just the first step.” President Ilham Aliyev added that based on the signed contracts and memoranda of understanding, investments from the United Arab Emirates are envisaged for the production of 10 gigawatts of green energy in Azerbaijan.

News.Az