President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan’s position on peace agreement is that this agreement must be based on international law norms and principles

“Our position on a peace agreement after the Second Karabakh War ended was that this agreement must be based on international law norms and principles. We elaborated five basic international principles, which should be the basis for a peace agreement,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by the China Media Group media corporation, News.Az reports.

The head of state added: “We held negotiations several times. The only major point of this agreement was exactly what I`ve said about Karabakh being a part of Azerbaijan to be officially recognized by Armenia. So, as I already said, they said A - saying that Karabakh is Azerbaijan, now they need to say B - to sign it. And after that an agreement can be achieved, and I think that if what they say, I mean what Armenia say, is not again a political maneuverer, is not again old story when they tried to delay the process then we can reach the peace agreement, and sign it by the end of the year. And that will really be important geopolitical factor that will put an end to long-lasting confrontation, will create real peace in the Caucasus, will lead to opening of all communications.”

News.Az