President Ilham Aliyev cancels his visit to Spain

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has refused to visit Granada, Spain, News.Az reports citing Trend.

During the visit, a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was scheduled with the participation of the leaders of the European Union, France and Germany.

France disrupted the meeting with its destructive statements, which aggravated the situation. According to sources familiar with the situation, Paris and Berlin also spoke out against Erdogan's participation in the meeting. As a result, President Ilham Aliyev refused to participate.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who arrived in Yerevan last day, is again in the spotlight with her anti-Azerbaijani statements. The statement of the French official that "in case of any attempts to violate the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia, a tough response will be given" is designed to aggravate the situation between Baku and Yerevan on the eve of the meeting in Granada and is an attempt to accelerate the process of militarization in Armenia.

In addition, the repeated statements by the French foreign minister during meetings in Armenia about the alleged "blockade" and "forced resettlement" do not contribute to peace. Her words that "France is always on the side of Armenia" demonstrated that France's statements that it is a "neutral and independent mediator" do not reflect reality. The words of the French foreign minister regarding arming Armenia once again reveal the true intentions and goals of Paris.

There is only one explanation for this: France is interested in increasing tension in the South Caucasus. For this purpose, Paris insists on preparing Armenia for a long-term terrorist war and, in particular, terror against Azerbaijan. On the eve of the meeting in Granada, France made anti-Azerbaijani statements aimed at bringing tensions to the region, in connection with which the head of the Azerbaijani state considered France's participation in the normalization process in the region illogical.

News.Az