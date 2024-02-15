President Ilham Aliyev congratulates academician Arif Pashayev on his 90th anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to academician Arif Pashayev on his 90th anniversary, News.Az reports.

“As a representative of an outstanding generation and a person who cherishes family values, your honorable life path, characterized by generosity, simplicity, and kindness, serves as a shining example of true intelligence.

You stand as one of our distinguished scientists, recognized for your important contributions to the development of Azerbaijani science. The outstanding research you have conducted over many years, along with your inventions and projects of special importance under your supervision, have always been met with interest by the scientific community, bringing you fame in our country and beyond its borders.

Your commendable role as an esteemed educational organizer complements your rich and productive scientific creativity. As the rector of the Azerbaijan National Aviation Academy, you have made substantial contributions to training highly qualified personnel for our civil aviation, as well as turning the Academy into one of the prestigious higher education institutions in the region,” the head of state said in his message.

“Your numerous scientific breakthroughs and invaluable contributions to the development of education have always been highly appreciated. The love of your colleagues, students, friends and loved ones, whose accomplishments you sincerely rejoice in and whose concerns you always share, is the most precious reward you have earned.

On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, happiness and new success in your endeavors,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

News.Az