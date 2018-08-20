President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the Gurban holiday.

According to Oxu.Az, the congratulation says:

Dear compatriots!

I cordially congratulate you on the sacred Gurban Bayram, which is a symbol of spiritual unity, solidarity and brotherhood of the Muslims of the world, I convey my sincerest wishes to our people and all our compatriots living outside of Azerbaijan.

The ceremony of sacrifice chosen by an Islamic religion that inspires the love for the Supreme Creator and obedience to him, respect for high spiritual and moral values, compassion and tolerance for every son of mankind, the ways of truth for people.

This blessed holiday personifies the spiritual and moral unity of all Muslims of the world, the love of pious people for the Most High and the readiness for any selflessness for the sake of justice.

The Azerbaijani people, distinguished by their attachment to progressive Islamic values, from time immemorial, even in the most difficult periods, kept the holiday of Gurban as one of their most precious days.

At present, millions of Muslims, including thousands of our compatriots, demonstrate grandiose solidarity during the sacred Hajj, express gratitude to the Almighty, pray for peace and prosperity in our country and in the world.

On holidays, Muslims fulfill their sacred duty in the way of Allah and religion, make sacrifices, render assistance to the needy, honor the blessed memory of our martyrs.

With a sense of satisfaction, I want to note that every such holiday is transformed in our society into a celebration of kindness, unity, and equality, devotion to the Motherland and national statehood.

I believe that this blessed holiday will increase the strength of heroism and selflessness of our people in the name of the progress of the independent Azerbaijan Republic, will further strengthen the civil peace and national and moral solidarity in our country.

Dear sisters and brothers!

With the wishes that the sacrifices you have committed are accepted by Allah, I once again wish each of you good health, prosperity to your families, abundance to your homes.

Happy Gurban!

News.Az

News.Az