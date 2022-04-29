President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on occasion of Ramadan Holiday

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Ramadan Holiday, News.az reports.

Message of congratulation:

"Dear fellow compatriots

The month of Ramadan, when the Quran, a treasury of divine wisdom, was sent down, is one of the sacred months that calls for good deeds, unity and equality, giving people the joy of moral purity, victory over self-interest and spiritual and moral perfection.

Islam has historically played an important part in establishing unity, solidarity and an exemplary environment of tolerance in Azerbaijani society. Our people, who have always demonstrated a deep attachment to national and spiritual values, have carefully preserved their customs and traditions, religious rites and ceremonies to this day, including the celebration of the Ramadan holiday with special solemnity every year.

I want to note with a sense of satisfaction that thanks to the glorious Victory we have won in the struggle for a just cause, life is reviving in the liberated lands of our ancestors, the historical and cultural heritage, places of worship are being restored, and the sounds of adhan are heard in mosques.

On these blessed holidays, I once again pay tribute of respect to the immortal memory of our brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. May Allah rest their souls in peace, grant patience to their families and recovery to our ghazis.

Dear brothers and sisters!

We are seeing off Ramadan, which crowns eleven months, with a sense of gratitude and spiritual rapture. I believe that thanks to your prayers in the name of the progress and prosperity of our country, the Almighty God will bestow His mercy on our people.

I convey to you all my heartfelt holiday congratulations again and wish your families happiness, and prosperity to your homes. May Allah accept your fast.

Happy holiday!"

News.Az