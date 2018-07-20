Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King Philippe of Belgium

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King Philippe of Belgium

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to King Philippe of the Belgians, APA reports.

“On behalf of the Azerbaijani people and on my own behalf, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to you and the Belgians on the occasion of your country’s national holiday. I wish the friendly people of Belgium well-being and prosperity,” President Aliyev said in his message.

News.Az

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      