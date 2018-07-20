President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King Philippe of Belgium

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to King Philippe of the Belgians, APA reports.

“On behalf of the Azerbaijani people and on my own behalf, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to you and the Belgians on the occasion of your country’s national holiday. I wish the friendly people of Belgium well-being and prosperity,” President Aliyev said in his message.

