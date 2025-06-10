In his message, the head of state said: “I sincerely congratulate you on your election as President of the Republic of Poland. The friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland are based on strong traditions. I believe that we will make joint efforts to strengthen our bilateral relations and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest, in line with the interests of our peoples.”
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President-elect of Poland
- 10 Jun 2025 16:59
- 10 Jun 2025 17:22
- 1025953
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-congratulates-president-elect-of-poland Copied
Photo: AZERTAC