President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President-elect of Poland

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Karol Nawrocki on his election as President of the Republic of Poland, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

In his message, the head of state said: “I sincerely congratulate you on your election as President of the Republic of Poland. The friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland are based on strong traditions. I believe that we will make joint efforts to strengthen our bilateral relations and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest, in line with the interests of our peoples.”


