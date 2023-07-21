President Ilham Aliyev examined reconstruction works to be carried out in Dashalti village of Shusha district

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has examined the reconstruction works to be carried out in the village of Dashalti of the Shusha district, and laid the foundation stone for a new residential complex and tourist facilities to be built at the expense of private investment in the village, News.az reports.

Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district Aydin Karimov informed the head of state of the works to be done here.

The works to be done cover an area of about 65 hectares. It is planned to relocate 220 families here. The total population to be settled will be 1100 people. A total of 228 houses will be built for residents. In addition, nine two-storey multi-apartment buildings, 66 two-storey townhouses and 153 two-storey private houses will be constructed. The village will have a mosque, Flag Square, information center, guest house, exhibition hall, kindergarten, administrative building, medical point, post office, community club, hotel and a recreation center.

The construction of houses and tourist facilities for the private sector in the investment zone in the village of Dashalti is carried out by PMD Group LLC. A village-style hotel and recreation center will be built on a 2.4-hectare area in Dashalti. The hotel complex will consist of 10 two-storey buildings. The hotel complex will have 48 rooms, a restaurant, sports health center, playground for children and a recreation park.

