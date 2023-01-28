President Ilham Aliyev extends condolence over the terrorist act committed in Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The President of Azerbaijan expressed condolence over the terrorist act committed in Israel to President Isaac Herzog and the families of the killed and wished speedy recovery to the injured, said Ilham Aliyev, the President of Azerbaijan during a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart, News.az reports.

The Israeli President thanked his Azerbaijani counterpart for the condolences.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan as a country suffering from terrorism condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism irrespective of motives.

News.Az