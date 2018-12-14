President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view exhibition marking 90th anniversary of People’s Artist Tahir Salahov
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have viewed an exhibition marking the 90th anniversary of People`s Artist of Azerbaijan and the USSR, the hero of Socialist Labor, holder of state prizes, world-renowned artist Tahir Salahov.
Arranged at Baku Expo Center, the exhibition occupies a total area of 4,000 square meters.
The exhibition features nearly 80 carpets, 40 paintings
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva congratulated world-renowned artist Tahir Salahov on his 90th anniversary and wished him new successes.
