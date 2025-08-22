President Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said: My dear friend, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I am very pleased to see you today in our country. We are united by the Caspian Sea. I am confident that our bilateral meeting will be fruitful. In addition to the bilateral meeting, a trilateral meeting in the Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan format is also planned.

As you noted, we are brotherly peoples of three countries located in one region, which in the future will lead to even greater potential for cooperation, including in the cultural sphere.

Once again, I would like to emphasize, on my own behalf, on behalf of the President, and on behalf of the entire people of Turkmenistan, that your visit is a celebration for us, joyful news. Once again, I want to thank you.

Welcome.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said: Thank you very much, dear Gurbanguly Malikgulyyevich.

My dear brother, first of all, I would like to express my gratitude for the invitation and hospitality. I am very glad that we are meeting here in the beautiful city of Avaza. This city is your creation. You have built many landmarks in brotherly Turkmenistan, and Avaza is one of them.

I recall with great pleasure our meetings with you last month in Baku, Fuzuli, and Shusha. The friendship and brotherhood between us are based on the will of our peoples. Our peoples are brothers and friends, and for centuries they have remained close to each other.

At the same time, today, thanks to your initiative, a trilateral meeting of the leaders of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan will be held. I highly appreciate this; it is a very good initiative. Our peoples are united by common history, culture, language, and religion. Discussing the issues of brotherly countries in a trilateral format carries great significance, will bring many benefits, and yield excellent results.

My dear brother, once again I extend my gratitude to you.