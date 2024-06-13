President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Mud Volcanoes Tourism Complex

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Mud Volcanoes Tourism Complex in the Gobustan village of the Absheron district, News.Az reports.

Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, briefed the head of state on the development of the complex.The Mud Volcanoes Tourism Complex covers an area of 12 hectares and includes an administrative building. The newly established tourism infrastructure has generated over 60 job opportunities for local residents, particularly those from surrounding areas. The Tourism Information Center at the complex features an exhibition hall and workshop.The Nature History Exhibition Hall showcases a diverse collection, including 98 animal skeletons from Azerbaijan and around the world.Moreover, the Minerals exhibition displays nearly 80 types of minerals found in Azerbaijan.Additionally, a 110-seat restaurant has been constructed on the premises.

News.Az