President Ilham Aliyev: Issue of reintegration of the Armenian residents of Karabakh depends on when they will be able to get rid of this junta that took them hostage

“The issue of reintegration depends on when the Armenian residents of Karabakh will be able to get rid of these shackles, of this junta that took them hostage and exploited them as slaves,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, News.az reports.

“Today they put up concrete blocks on the Aghdam-Askeran road again. When you said, “why do products have to be shipped from another country? This is illogical. But instead of accepting this gesture, concrete blocks were placed there. So who is blocking whom? This is the whole point,” the head of state mentioned.

News.Az