President Ilham Aliyev: Issues related to development of Middle Corridor are call of times

“The good results of the Summit are another demonstration of the role that Kazakhstan plays in the international arena and the high authority of your country,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, News.az reports.

“I would like to thank you for your careful attitude to the memory of Heydar Aliyev. Since your visit, I think, there are already good achievements and results - we will talk about this shortly - both in the transport sector and in other areas. Issues related to the development of the Middle Corridor are the call of the times. It is good that both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan were prepared for this, because a very modern transport infrastructure has been created in our countries, which already makes it possible to transport large volumes of cargo,” the head of state noted.

News.Az