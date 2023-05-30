President Ilham Aliyev: Jewish community of Azerbaijan is a big asset for our country

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Today, we also talked about how to enhance the level of mutual tourism traffic. We have only four flights per week, which is, I think, not sufficient,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a statement to the press with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

“And instructions have been given to members of our delegations to increase the number of flights not only on a seasonal basis - because we have usually more flights during the summertime - but also on a permanent basis, also to explore the opportunities, to have more presentations of capabilities and facilities in Israel so that we could invite more tourists from Israel and tell them more about centuries-long Jewish community’s life in Azerbaijan. This is a big asset for our country. Representatives of Jewish community, citizens of Azerbaijan, people who contributed and contribute a lot to the modern development of our country,” the head of state noted.

News.Az