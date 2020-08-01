Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev makes Facebook post on occasion of Eid al-Adha

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev makes Facebook post on occasion of Eid al-Adha

A post on the occasion of Eid al-Adha has been made on the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's official Facebook account.

"Happy Eid al-Adha, which is a symbol of solidarity and compassion, a celebration of national and spiritual values and display of kindness!" said the president in his message.

News about - President Ilham Aliyev makes Facebook post on occasion of Eid al-Adha

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      