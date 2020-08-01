President Ilham Aliyev makes Facebook post on occasion of Eid al-Adha
A post on the occasion of Eid al-Adha has been made on the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's official Facebook account.
"Happy Eid al-Adha, which is a symbol of solidarity and compassion, a celebration of national and spiritual values and display of kindness!" said the president in his message.
