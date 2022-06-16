President Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Šefik Džaferović, News.az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina for his visit to Azerbaijan and participation in the 9th Global Baku Forum, recalling his previous meetings with him. The head of state noted that they had a broad exchange of views on bilateral and regional issues at those meetings.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Bosnia and Herzegovina for supporting the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity during the occupation of Azerbaijani lands and the second Karabakh war. The President of Azerbaijan underlined that the situation formed after the COVID-19 pandemic created better opportunities for the development of relations.

The head of state recalled the participation of delegates of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the meetings of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, and expressed hope that energy cooperation between the two countries will continue to expand.

Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Šefik Džaferović thanked for the invitation to the Global Baku Forum, noting that the Forum has already become one of the most prestigious events in the world. Saying that he listened attentively to the speech of the head of state, the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina stressed that President Ilham Aliyev touched upon important issues. He pointed out that justice and international law have always been on the side of Azerbaijan. Emphasizing that Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina are bound together by brotherly relations, Šefik Džaferović said that the bilateral ties are developing based on the will of the two countries` peoples. He thanked Azerbaijan for its assistance to Bosnia and Herzegovina during the pandemic.

The Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina noted that Azerbaijan and his country face the threat of landmines, and stressed the significance of cooperation in this area.

President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan is carrying out extensive reconstruction and construction works in the liberated territories. Emphasizing that Azerbaijan is facing the problem of landmines, the head of state pointed out that more than 220 Azerbaijani citizens had been killed or injured as a result of landmines since November 10, 2020.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including economic and trade relations. They also hailed the opening of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the fact that Bosnia and Herzegovina will open its Embassy in Baku, adding that this will give additional impetus to the development of the bilateral relations.

News.Az