President Ilham Aliyev met with Head of Iraq's Kurdistan Region

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a one-on-one meeting with head of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Nechirvan Barzani, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

They first posed together for photographs.

During the conversation, they recalled their meeting in Munich this February. The sides noted that during that meeting fruitful discussions were held on identifying the main areas of cooperation. President Ilham Aliyev said that Nechirvan Barzani`s visit would contribute to increasing the dynamics of bilateral cooperation.

The meeting continued in the presence of the delegations.

The head of state recalled President of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid`s visit to Azerbaijan this March on the sidelines of the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement and their discussions on the development of bilateral ties, as well as his meeting with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein during the latter`s visit to Azerbaijan and discussions on the development of bilateral bonds.

During the conversation, they discussed the expansion of economic and trade relations with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, investments, energy cooperation, increasing tourism opportunities, opening of direct flights and other issues.





News.Az