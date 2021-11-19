President Ilham Aliyev, President of European Council hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and President Charles Michel of the European Council had phone talks on November 19, News.Az reports with reference to the European Council.

President Charles Michel proposed to host Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for a meeting in Brussels in the margins of the Eastern Partnership Summit to be held on December 15.

It was agreed to hold a meeting in Brussels to discuss the regional situation and ways of overcoming tensions for a prosperous and stable South Caucasus.

During the phone talks, it was also agreed to establish a direct communication line between Azerbaijan and Armenia, at the level of respective Ministers of Defence, to serve as an incident prevention mechanism.

News.Az