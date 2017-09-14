President Ilham Aliyev receives PACE co-rapporteurs - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received co-rapporteurs of the PACE Monitoring Committee Cezar Florin Preda and Stefan Schennach.

The PACE Monitoring Committee co-rapporteurs congratulated the head of state on the signing of a new contract on the development of Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli fields, describing it as a historical landmark, according to APA.

President Ilham Aliyev spoke of the contract, partners and work done in Azeri, Chirag and Gunashli fields.

During the meeting they discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

News.Az

