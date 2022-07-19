President Ilham Aliyev receives President of International Judo Federation

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the International Judo Federation Marius Vizer.

Saying that he was pleased to welcome Marius Vizer to Azerbaijan, the head of state noted the support by the International Judo Federation to the development of judo in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the recent achievements of Azerbaijani judokas, emphasizing their more successful participation in international tournaments, and pointing out the developments in the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

Underlining the importance of the recommendations given by the International Judo Federation regarding this sport in Azerbaijan, the head of state mentioned that it contributed to the development of judo in Azerbaijan, especially enhancing the interest of the young generation in this sport.

Marius Vizer noted with satisfaction that Azerbaijan is an active member of the International Judo Federation and hailed the successful bilateral cooperation. The President of the International Judo Federation highly appreciated the attention to the development of judo in Azerbaijan.

News.Az