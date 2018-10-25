President Ilham Aliyev receives Russian deputy prime minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Olga Golodets, Trend reports.

The head of state thanked for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s congratulatory message to the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum, and emphasized the importance of the views featured in it. President Ilham Aliyev hailed the fact that Russia is represented at the event by a large delegation.

The head of state noted that various areas of bilateral ties, including the issues relating to the forum, were discussed during his recent meetings with the Russian President. President Ilham Aliyev said that the development of bilateral cooperation in all areas, including the humanitarian one, was also hailed at the meetings. The President described Azerbaijan and Russia as the neighboring and friendly countries that enjoy exemplary humanitarian relations, saying the issue of humanitarian cooperation is on the agenda of almost all the meetings between the two heads of state. President Ilham Aliyev also praised the successful development of political relations. The head of state described his official visit to Russia as well as President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Azerbaijan in less than a month as a sign of high-level bilateral ties between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev said that the forum is yet another indicative of close ties between the two countries, describing the fact that almost half of the world community is represented at the event as a manifestation of great attention to the forum.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Olga Golodets thanked for the warm words. She expressed her gratitude to Azerbaijan and personally to President Ilham Aliyev for paying special attention to the humanitarian forum. Saying that the forum was initiated by the two countries’ presidents, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister pointed to an increase in the number of participants and the expansion of the forum`s agenda. She noted that the realization of issues discussed at the event in a daily life is of vital importance.

Olga Golodets described both Azerbaijan and Russia as role models as the two countries firmly pursuit the policy of tolerance and harmoniously develop their national cultures. She highlighted the successful development of relations between the two countries in a variety of areas, saying the forum makes a great contribution to humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia.

News.Az

News.Az