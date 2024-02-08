President Ilham Aliyev receives Secretary General of Organization of Turkic States

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev, News.Az reports.

On behalf of the OTS, Kubanychbek Omuraliev conveyed congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on his emphatic victory in the election. He mentioned that the Organization of Turkic States observed this election with a comprehensive mission, emphasizing that they visited various regions of Azerbaijan, including Shusha, Khankendi, and other liberated territories. Omuraliev pointed out that this observation was conducted in coordination with other OTS affiliated institutions. Omuraliev praised the excellent and professional organization of the election.

The OTS Secretary General highlighted the Azerbaijani people's enthusiastic participation and special mood in exercising their voting rights during this election in the light of the glorious Karabakh Victory and complete restoration of the country’s territorial integrity.

Kubanychbek Omuraliev noted that the OTS observation mission would hold a press conference today to announce the results of its election-related observations.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to all members of the OTS observation mission for their monitoring of the election.

Kubanychbek Omuraliev emphasized that Azerbaijan consistently contributes to the integration process and the enhancement of partnership within the OTS.

During the meeting, they hailed the fact that Azerbaijan would host the OTS informal Summit this year. They highlighted the necessity of continued development within the organization and the introduction of new projects to further strengthen cooperation and partnership.

News.Az